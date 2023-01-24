Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week.

The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards for guard Kendrick Nunn as well as other assets.

“Rui? Oh no, hell no,” said Schroder in response to the news. “Rui for Kendrick Nunn? Oh my god, I gotta text Rui. I gotta text Kendrick Nunn.

“That’s crazy, man,” Schroder added. “The NBA’s a business. Insane.”

Here is the video (but beware of bad language in the song lyrics playing in the background of Schroder’s stream).

Dennis Schroder finding out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade on his live Twitch stream. Awkward.pic.twitter.com/nuJm5aDW8x — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 24, 2023

Schroder is on an expiring contract, so his immediate “Oh no” reaction to the news might have been him thinking that he was included in the trade package for Hachimura. Even so though, that was a pretty uncomfortable moment of Schroder finding out in real time that his friend and teammate Nunn had been dealt.

Twitch streams are becoming increasingly popular among pro athletes, especially NBA players. But during trade season, they can lead to awkward live reactions like Schroder’s here and the one of this fellow veteran guard.