Mikal Bridges has honest take on being part of Kevin Durant trade

Mikal Bridges was the key piece of the Brooklyn Nets’ return as part of the Kevin Durant trade, and the standout young winger is definitely not hurt by that.

Bridges is the most valuable player the Phoenix Suns gave up to acquire Durant, and he was asked Saturday about being part of the deal. The fifth-year forward was honest in saying he would miss Phoenix, but that he totally understood why the Suns made the move.

"I get it. You're getting Kevin Durant. I'd probably make that trade, too." Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him to the Netspic.twitter.com/E3I3jv65CB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 11, 2023

“It’s KD. I get it. That’s just how it is. I would rather be happy I got traded for KD than probably somebody else who I didn’t think would be good or something like that,” Bridges said. “I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant, bro. I’d probably make that trade too.”

Bridges is moving from a title contender in Phoenix to a Nets team that has essentially given up on its season. That is a downer from his perspective, but he is right that it should probably be a point of pride that the Nets were so insistent on getting him as part of a trade package involving Durant.

Even if Bridges is looking on the bright side here, he probably wishes he could have found out about the deal differently. At least he’s come to terms with the outcome.