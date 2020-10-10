Report: Mike Brown made ‘strong impression’ in Clippers head coach interview

A surprising new name could be emerging in the Los Angeles Clippers’ search for a new head coach.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Golden State assistant Mike Brown made a “strong impression” while interviewing with the Clippers. Stein calls Brown an “emerging candidate” who could get the job ahead of current Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, who was previously thought to be the favorite.

This comes as a surprise, as Brown hadn’t been significantly linked to the Clippers. He’s instead been more prominently looked at by another team with an opening, but that is clearly changing.

Brown has a history in Los Angeles, having spent slightly over an ill-fated year with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also coached the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James’ first tenure with the team, reaching the NBA Finals once. Brown has been an associate coach with the Warriors since 2016, and coached much of the team’s 2017 playoff run while Steve Kerr was dealing with back problems.

Overall, the 50-year-old Brown is 347-216 overall in the regular season as an NBA head coach.