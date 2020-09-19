Mike Brown will interview for Pacers head coach job

Mike Brown is getting another look as a possible NBA head coach once again.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Brown will interview for the vacant Indiana Pacers head coaching position.

Another candidate interviewing for the Indiana Pacers coaching job, sources tell ESPN: Golden State assistant Mike Brown. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2020

The Pacers are lining up potential candidates to replace Nate McMillan, who was fired in August.

Brown comes with extensive head coaching experience. He has two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as a season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has served as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant with the Golden State Warriors since 2016. That role has won him two titles, and he even went 12-0 as acting coach in the 2017 playoffs with Kerr sidelined due to chronic back issues.

While Brown is getting an interview, it appears the Pacers may already have a preferred candidate for the job.