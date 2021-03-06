Mike Conley has made his first career All-Star Game

Utah Jazz players were pushing for Mike Conley to make the All-Star Game, and their wish has finally come true.

Conley has been named to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Devin Booker, who is out with a knee sprain. Conley will replace Booker in both the All-Star Game and 3-point contest.

Official announcement from the NBA that Mike Conley replaces Devin Booker in both the All-Star Game and the 3-Point Contest: pic.twitter.com/iSZk14DH0O — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 6, 2021

Conley spoke two weeks ago about how badly he wanted to make his first All-Star Game.

The veteran guard has been in the NBA for 14 seasons and is highly respected, but he has never quite been good enough to get an All-Star nod. Now he finally has gotten it, thanks to injuries and a combination of Utah’s success and his quality play.

Booker replaced Anthony Davis in the game, and now Conley is replacing Booker. Utah has the best record in the NBA at 27-9. Conley is averaging 16.1 points on a career-best 42.2 percent shooting on threes.