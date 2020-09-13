Mike D’Antoni will not return to Rockets

The Houston Rockets are on the market for a new coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Mike D’Antoni has informed the Rockets that he will not return next season and plans to become a free agent.

ESPN Sources: Houston coach Mike D’Antoni is informing the franchise’s ownership today that he’s becoming a free agent and won’t return to the Rockets next season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2020

With the Rockets out of the playoffs, D’Antoni’s contract is officially expired, so he’s already on the market. The language makes it sound like the 69-year-old fully intends to coach again.

The Rockets made clear they wanted D’Antoni back. The feeling apparently was not mutual.

D’Antoni went 217-101 in four seasons as Houston’s head coach. The team was never able to break through in the Western Conference, though. They lost three times in the conference semifinals and once in the conference finals during his tenure.

Houston will now embark on a coaching search. Rumor has it that a big name former coach might be in line for a return.