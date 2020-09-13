Jeff Van Gundy a possible replacement for Mike D’Antoni?

The Houston Rockets’ season came to an end on Saturday, and that has led to questions about how they will handle their head coaching situation.

Mike D’Antoni’s contract is set to expire. The Rockets could try to give him another shot with the team or choose to make a switch. D’Antoni said after the Game 5 series-ending loss to the Lakers that he hopes to return.

Mike D'Antoni on whether his run with the Rockets is over: "We’ll see what happens. I had four years. Hopefully it keeps going, but you just never know." He definitely wants to continue coaching, whether it's in Houston or elsewhere. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 13, 2020

If the Rockets do not bring D’Antoni back, there is talk the team will “strongly consider” Jeff Van Gundy.

There have been rumbles in coaching circles for weeks that the Rockets will strongly consider Jeff Van Gundy to replace Mike D’Antoni if they make a coaching change GM Daryl Morey, remember, had interest in rehiring Van Gundy when Houston hired D’Antoni instead in May 2016 https://t.co/CJXIul5WgY — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 13, 2020

Van Gundy, 58, was a head coach for the Knicks from 1996-2001 and the Rockets from 2003-2007. He has not coached in the NBA since then but has been active as an analyst for ESPN.

Van Gundy was said to be a candidate for the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets jobs. There has been talk for a few months about him being a candidate for Houston if they make a change.