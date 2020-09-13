 Skip to main content
Jeff Van Gundy a possible replacement for Mike D’Antoni?

September 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jeff Van Gundy

The Houston Rockets’ season came to an end on Saturday, and that has led to questions about how they will handle their head coaching situation.

Mike D’Antoni’s contract is set to expire. The Rockets could try to give him another shot with the team or choose to make a switch. D’Antoni said after the Game 5 series-ending loss to the Lakers that he hopes to return.

If the Rockets do not bring D’Antoni back, there is talk the team will “strongly consider” Jeff Van Gundy.

Van Gundy, 58, was a head coach for the Knicks from 1996-2001 and the Rockets from 2003-2007. He has not coached in the NBA since then but has been active as an analyst for ESPN.

Van Gundy was said to be a candidate for the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets jobs. There has been talk for a few months about him being a candidate for Houston if they make a change.

