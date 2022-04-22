Mike D’Antoni will reportedly interview for 1 head coach position

Mike D’Antoni is once again in the running for an NBA head coaching position.

D’Antoni will interview for the vacant Sacramento Kings head coaching job, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN commentator Mark Jackson will also speak to the Kings about the job.

The Sacramento Kings will interview Mike D‘Antoni and Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, among over a handful of total candidates, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Kings have done background on vast majority of available coaches and narrowed to small group. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

The Kings are certainly eyeing experience here, at least based on these names. Jackson and D’Antoni have both been head coaches before. D’Antoni is the more prominent name, as he has a long track record of success with both the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. He spent last season working as a coaching advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Several other experienced names have been linked to the Sacramento opening, though D’Antoni’s name keeps coming up. There is clearly some level of mutual interest at this stage, though the Kings’ search does not appear close to its conclusion.