Miles Bridges wants to apologize to fan over mouthpiece incident

Miles Bridges saw his season come to an end in ugly fashion on Wednesday night, and the Charlotte Hornets star is hoping for an opportunity to apologize.

Bridges was ejected for arguing a call late in Charlotte’s blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks. As he was headed toward the locker room, he got upset with a fan and threw his mouthpiece into the stands. The mouthpiece hit a female fan who appeared to be minding her business.

Bridges expressed remorse over the incident during his postgame press conference. He said he let his emotions get the best of him and that he will accept any disciplinary action from the NBA. The 24-year-old also took to Twitter to seek help getting in contact with the young lady he hit with the mouthpiece.

The Hornets went 43-39 in the regular season and entered the play-in game as the No. 10 seed. Their loss ends their season, while the Hawks will face the Cavaliers for the No. 8 spot.

Bridges averaged 20.2 points per game this season, but he had just 12 in 30 minutes on Wednesday night. That likely contributed to his frustration.