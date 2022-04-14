Video: Miles Bridges throws his mouthpiece at Hawks fan after ejection

Miles Bridges lost his composure and snapped towards the end of his Charlotte Hornets’ season-ending loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Bridges’ Hornets were down big 112-81 to the Hawks with just over six minutes left in their play-in game in Atlanta. Since the game was an elimination contest, the defeat would mark the end of the Hornets’ season.

Bridges was called for goaltending and then received a technical foul for chasing down the official and complaining. He was ejected from the game.

Likely frustrated over both the way the game was going and his ejection, Bridges snapped on his way off the court. He got upset with a fan and ended up throwing his mouthpiece into the stands as he was walking towards the tunnel.

Miles Bridges was ejected after arguing this goaltend call. pic.twitter.com/ijvc7SxlNF — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2022

The Hawks fan who was waving goodbye as Bridges headed off the court wondered what was going on.

Bridges had 12 points in 30 minutes, which is well below his season average of 20.2 points per game.

The Hornets went 43-39 in the regular season and entered the play-in game as the No. 10 seed. Their loss ends their season, while the Hawks will face the Cavaliers for the No. 8 spot.