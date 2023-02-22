Troubled forward Miles Bridges makes big statement about his NBA future

Miles Bridges is gearing up for a return to the hardwood.

The troubled NBA forward Bridges spoke this week with Larry Lage of the Associated Press and said that he could be back in the NBA by next month.

“It’s been a long process,” said Bridges. “I might be back in March.”

The 24-year-old Bridges, who led the Charlotte Hornets in scoring last season with 20.2 points per game, has not played all year. Just as he was about to become a restricted free agent last summer, Bridges was arrested in June for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children and got three felony domestic violence charges brought against him. Bridges later pled no contest to one charge (the other two were dismissed) as part of a notable plea deal with prosecutors in which he avoided jail time.

While Bridges may still face discipline from the NBA upon his return to the league, there has been some reported traction between him and the Hornets on a new contract. The Hornets still retain Bridges’ rights and, at 17-43 on the season, do not have a lot to lose other than a possible PR hit.