Report: Timberwolves to make run at Kevin Durant trade

The Phoenix Suns are widely expected to trade superstar Kevin Durant this offseason and the Minnesota Timberwolves are likely to come calling. Again.

After a failed attempt to acquire Durant at the NBA trade deadline in February, Ashish Mathur of Hoops Wire reports that the Timberwolves are expected to reignite those trade talks.

Mathur adds that Minnesota feels they need one more “alpha” to pair with Anthony Edwards to win it all, and they believe Durant is that missing piece despite him picking up just one postseason series win since 2023.

The pairing would make sense given the close relationship between Durant and Edwards, who has repeatedly said the former is his favorite player of all time. They were also teammates on Team USA last summer, so the familiarity and continuity are there.

“That’s my favorite player of all time,” Edwards said of Durant last year.

Although the 36-year-old Durant has been unable to put the Suns over the top, he does have two NBA Championships, two NBA Finals MVP Awards, and one NBA MVP honor to his name.

This past season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. There’s obviously plenty of gas left in the tank and landing with the Timberwolves may get him back to the promised land.

Durant does have a no-trade clause in his contract but would likely be willing to waive it for Minnesota, whom he is reportedly interested in playing for.