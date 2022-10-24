Wife of Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak files for divorce

The wife of Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has filed for divorce.

Claire Kupchak filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on Monday, according to TMZ Sports. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked for spousal support.

Mitch and Claire Kupchak had been married since 1992, and the pair had two children together. Their son currently works with his father as a member of the Charlotte front office. Their daughter, Alina, died in 2015 after an illness.

Kupchak has been the Hornets’ GM since 2018. He is still best known for running the Los Angeles Lakers prior to that, and was the chief architect of their 2009 and 2010 championship teams. While the Hornets have shown modest improvement on his watch, they have yet to break through and reach the playoffs, which has cast some doubt on Kupchak’s long-term future with the organization.