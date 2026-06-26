Mitchell Robinson linked to Knicks rival in free agency

Mitchell Robinson appears all but certain to leave the Knicks, but he might not have to leave New York.

The Brooklyn Nets have early interest in Robinson, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The center is set to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30.

There are going to be a host of centers varying between quasi-available and very available. After watching Mitchell Robinson win a ring across the river with the #Knicks, Brooklyn has interest in the free agent rebounder according to @TheSteinLine. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 26, 2026

Robinson is in line for a big payday this summer, but the Knicks cannot afford to give it to him without moving into the second apron. That more or less rules out a return to his former team, no matter how much they might want him back.

The Nets, meanwhile, appear determined to try to take some steps forward this offseason. They have already brought in Julius Randle via trade, and Robinson would provide them with a defensive anchor on the interior. He and Randle are former Knicks teammates as well.

Robinson has primarily been a sixth man for the Knicks, but there is no doubting his defensive capabilities. He averaged 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season, and only his free throw struggles have kept him from a larger role. The Nets might be willing to give it to him anyway.