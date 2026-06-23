Timberwolves trade Julius Randle in offseason stunner

The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on from All-Star forward Julius Randle .

The T-Wolves have reportedly agreed to trade Randle and the 28th pick in Tuesday’s draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls . According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bulls acquire Nets center Nic Claxton in the exchange, while the Timberwolves receive the 33rd pick from Brooklyn.

With Minnesota giving up the better pick in the trade, the deal amounts to an outright salary dump of Randle’s contract.

Just in: Minnesota is sending Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that sends Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. The Timberwolves will acquire Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick for Randle and No. 28. pic.twitter.com/TvADMMNDlg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

Randle put in a strong regular season in his second year with Minnesota. He averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on an efficient 48.1 percent shooting clip. For most of the year, he looked like a capable second star next to All-NBA T-Wolves guard Anthony Edwards .

However, Randle’s performance level fell off significantly in the playoffs, particularly in the Timberwolves’ second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs . In six games against the Spurs, Randle’s numbers dropped to 12.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and just 1.5 assists on a ghastly 34.2 percent from the field.

Randle skipped his exit interview entirely after Minnesota’s Game 6 loss, which did not sit well with the Timberwolves’ brass.

With Randle gone and Karl-Anthony Towns now an NBA champion with the New York Knicks , it’s now indisputable which team won the blockbuster Knicks-Timberwolves trade back in 2024.