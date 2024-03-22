Mo Bamba has strong response to Patrick Beverley placing him on offensive list

Patrick Beverley included Mo Bamba on one of his recent podcast lists, and the Philadelphia 76ers big man did not view it as an honor.

Beverley, who was teammates with Bamba before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, and co-host Adam Ferrone are known for coming up with entertaining lists on “The Pat Bev Podcast.” They often get the ideas from listeners, which was the case when they decided to have Beverley unveil his list of the “whitest black guys in the NBA.” Bamba was one of the five players who made the list.

Pat Bev gives his list of the whitest black guys in the NBA @patbev21 @rone @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/W9l28fBwkK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 20, 2024

Bamba did not appreciate being included. The 7-footer had a strong response to Beverley via X on Thursday.

“Alright, I got time today @patbevpod. I’m a top 5 black-white guy because I can properly articulate how I feel & how I see things? You a smart man, do your research. I’m not a gangsta to any capacity but I’m born & raised from Harlem. I made it off the block & out the trenches,” Bamba wrote.

Beverley said while discussing the list that it was “all fun and games” and that he respects the way Bamba and the four others — Jarrett Allen, Myles Turner, Grant Williams and CJ McCollum — play the game. He did not, however, back down after Bamba seemed to take it personally.

“Luv mo. Always LuV. I said what I said tho,” Beverley wrote in response to Bamba.

Luv mo. Always LuV. I said what I said tho. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NuBY7d6Jki — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 22, 2024

Between his latest list and the gesture he made in Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, Beverley had had a lot of fellow players fired up this week.