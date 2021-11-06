Montrezl Harrell takes another shot at former team Lakers

Montrezl Harrell is back on track this season with the Washington Wizards, and he can’t help but rub it in the faces of his player-hating former team.

Harrell addressed reporters Saturday and was asked why he is playing better this season than last season. The former Sixth Man of the Year replied with a shot at his old team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and a dose of the third person for good measure.

“Montrezl Harrell is on the floor, brother,” said Harrell, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “That’s the biggest difference.”

The 27-year-old Harrell has indeed been a difference-maker on both ends for the Wizards this year. He is averaging 18.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game as Washington has gone 6-3. Harrell has also seen 7.5 more minutes per game than he averaged with the Lakers last season.

In addition to limiting his minutes in the regular season, the Lakers benched Harrell entirely in the playoffs. Harrell has made clear that he believes they misused him, and his strong start in Washington seems to validate that.

Photo: Dec 30, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell (15) before game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports