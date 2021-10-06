Montrezl Harrell calls out Lakers for misusing him last season

Montrezl Harrell will likely not look back fondly on the Los Angeles Lakers chapter of his NBA career.

The new Washington Wizards big man addressed reporters on Wednesday and called out his former team for misusing him last season.

“I didn’t really get to be utilized how I wanted to be last year,” said Harrell, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. “I damn near felt like I had a season off.”

After winning Sixth Man of the Year with the LA Clippers in 2020, Harrell saw his averages take a plunge across the board with the Lakers, including seeing roughly five less minutes and four less shot attempts per game. Come playoff time, Harrell played less than ten minutes per game for the Lakers and was a healthy scratch for multiple contests.

The 27-year-old now eyes a fresh start after being traded to the Wizards in the Russell Westbrook deal. This is not the first time since getting dealt that Harrell has expressed disgust with his past situation in Los Angeles.