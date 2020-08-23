 Skip to main content
Montrezl Harrell appeared to apologize to Luka Doncic for ‘white boy’ remark

August 23, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Montrezl Harrell drew criticism for a remark he made toward Luka Doncic during the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks game on Friday night, and he appeared to apologize on Sunday.

Harrell and Doncic shook hands prior to Game 4 and had a brief conversation. It’s likely that Harrell was apologizing to the Mavericks star, who seemed very receptive.

Harrell and Doncic got into it in the first quarter of Game 3 when Doncic accused the Clippers forward of flopping. Harrell then scored a tough basket on Doncic later in the game and appeared to call him a “b—h a– white boy” or a “p—y a– white boy.” You can see the video here.

Doncic carried the Mavs to a win in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2. He capped off the best performance of his NBA career with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime.

