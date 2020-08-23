Montrezl Harrell appeared to apologize to Luka Doncic for ‘white boy’ remark

Montrezl Harrell drew criticism for a remark he made toward Luka Doncic during the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks game on Friday night, and he appeared to apologize on Sunday.

Harrell and Doncic shook hands prior to Game 4 and had a brief conversation. It’s likely that Harrell was apologizing to the Mavericks star, who seemed very receptive.

Montrezl Harrell apologized to Luka Doncic pregame for comments he made about Doncic in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/L9Ej5I3AmO — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

Harrell and Doncic got into it in the first quarter of Game 3 when Doncic accused the Clippers forward of flopping. Harrell then scored a tough basket on Doncic later in the game and appeared to call him a “b—h a– white boy” or a “p—y a– white boy.” You can see the video here.

Doncic carried the Mavs to a win in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2. He capped off the best performance of his NBA career with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime.