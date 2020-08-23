Matt Barnes defends Montrezl Harrell over ‘white boy’ comment to Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and Montrezl Harrell exchanged some words during Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks. That happens during the playoffs, but many felt Harrell crossed the line with one remark he made to Doncic. Matt Barnes didn’t see the huge issue.

Harrell and Doncic got into it in the first quarter when Doncic accused the Clippers forward of flopping. Harrell then scored a tough basket on Doncic later in the game and appeared to call him a “b—h a– white boy” or a “p—y a– white boy.”

Former NBA player Jay Williams ripped Harrell for the comment and said the reaction would have been much different if Doncic made a racially insensitive remark toward Harrell. Matt Barnes, who co-hosts Showtime’s popular “All The Smoke” podcast, disagreed. Barnes felt what Harrell said to Doncic was mild for NBA trash talk.

“Am I sticking up for what Trez said? No. But, at the same time, I’m not trying to bury him or condemn him because that’s the bottom of the barrel as far as s— that’s said on the court,” Barnes said. “S— that’s said on the court would draw some scrutiny off the court, but the fact that it’s between those lines and in that sanctuary — nothing is off-limits on the court.

“There is nothing off-limits on that court. People’s moms, sisters, wives, brothers, kids, colors, it’s all talked about. Does it came from a place of hate? No. It comes from a place of competitiveness. Does it make it right in society? Not in society, but on that court is the one time where it’s a war of physicality and manhood and a war of words.”

Harrell has been struggling with some personal issues since the NBA season resumed. It’s unclear if the NBA will hand down disciplinary action, but a fine would be the most likely outcome if there is a penalty of some sort.

Doncic left Game 3 with an ankle injury, but he received some positive news on Saturday.