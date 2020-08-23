Video: Luka Doncic caps off incredible performance with game-winner

Luka Doncic had the best performance of his young NBA career on Sunday, and he capped it off with an incredible game-winning shot.

Doncic carried the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4. He scored a game-high 43 points, three of which came on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime.

LUKA WINS IT AT THE BUZZER! SERIES TIED. pic.twitter.com/BVHmP1JtMB — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 23, 2020

Doncic was questionable to play in the game after he suffered a sprained ankle in Game 3 on Friday night. He showed absolutely no signs of being hampered, adding 17 rebounds and 13 assists to go along with the 43 points.

Luka’s step-back game-winner evened the Mavericks-Clippers series at 2-2, so it was as clutch as it gets. We already knew the 21-year-old could play, but now we know he has what it takes to carry a team to a playoff win.