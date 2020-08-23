 Skip to main content
Video: Luka Doncic caps off incredible performance with game-winner

August 23, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic had the best performance of his young NBA career on Sunday, and he capped it off with an incredible game-winning shot.

Doncic carried the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4. He scored a game-high 43 points, three of which came on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime.

Doncic was questionable to play in the game after he suffered a sprained ankle in Game 3 on Friday night. He showed absolutely no signs of being hampered, adding 17 rebounds and 13 assists to go along with the 43 points.

Luka’s step-back game-winner evened the Mavericks-Clippers series at 2-2, so it was as clutch as it gets. We already knew the 21-year-old could play, but now we know he has what it takes to carry a team to a playoff win.

