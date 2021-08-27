 Skip to main content
Montrezl Harrell throws some shade at Los Angeles amid departure

August 27, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Montrezl Harrell

After playing in Los Angeles for the last four years, Montrezl Harrell seems pretty happy to be getting a fresh start away from the city.

The former Sixth Man of the Year took to his Instagram Story this week to post a farewell message of sorts to LA and even got a little bit of shade in.

“Finish up packing in LA,” Harrell wrote. “Was a fun run, meet some good people and also meet people I shouldn’t have ever knew.

“You live and you learn tho,” the 27-year-old added. “Next chapter of my story will be one for books!”

Harrell got sent to the Washington Wizards this offseason as a part of the Russell Westbrook trade. He spent last season with the Lakers and the three before that with the Clippers.

We do know that Harrell had an up-and-down year with the Lakers, falling out of the rotation by the postseason. He even admitted that he had a rocky tenure with them. Harrell was also not on good terms with the Clippers, taking multiple shots at his former club last season.

Harrell is now headed to a slightly quieter city to play for a less scrutinized franchise. Hopefully that is the environment he needs to focus on hooping.

