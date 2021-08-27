Montrezl Harrell throws some shade at Los Angeles amid departure

After playing in Los Angeles for the last four years, Montrezl Harrell seems pretty happy to be getting a fresh start away from the city.

The former Sixth Man of the Year took to his Instagram Story this week to post a farewell message of sorts to LA and even got a little bit of shade in.

“Finish up packing in LA,” Harrell wrote. “Was a fun run, meet some good people and also meet people I shouldn’t have ever knew.

“You live and you learn tho,” the 27-year-old added. “Next chapter of my story will be one for books!”

Harrell got sent to the Washington Wizards this offseason as a part of the Russell Westbrook trade. He spent last season with the Lakers and the three before that with the Clippers.

We do know that Harrell had an up-and-down year with the Lakers, falling out of the rotation by the postseason. He even admitted that he had a rocky tenure with them. Harrell was also not on good terms with the Clippers, taking multiple shots at his former club last season.

Harrell is now headed to a slightly quieter city to play for a less scrutinized franchise. Hopefully that is the environment he needs to focus on hooping.