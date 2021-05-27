Montrezl Harrell disses old team Clippers again

It is safe to say that Montrezl Harrell seems to be enjoying his former team’s continued playoff struggles.

The LA Clippers lost Tuesday to the Dallas Mavericks to fall into an 0-2 hole in their first-round series. Both defeats came on the Clippers’ home floor.

After the game, Harrell ‘liked’ a tweet poking fun at the Clippers for claiming that he was the root of their issues.

Montrezl Harrell's latest like on Twitterpic.twitter.com/vDb9qHTOb5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 26, 2021

The former Sixth Man of the Year winner also tweeted a cryptic message of his own about enjoying life, complete with several laughing-face emojis.

just gone enjoy life man! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) May 26, 2021

Harrell indeed became one of the scapegoats for the Clippers’ disastrous playoff meltdown last season. He is now with the rival Los Angeles Lakers and is faring slightly better with them (though he was a DNP-CD for the Lakers’ Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday). Harrell has also already gone out of his way to clown the Clippers since his departure.

In addition to Harrell, guard Lou Williams and head coach Doc Rivers are no longer with the Clippers either. But the team still continues fall flat on their faces in the postseason. That has to be pretty vindicating for Harrell and company.