Montrezl Harrell struggling after death of his grandmother

Montrezl Harrell has been away from the Los Angeles Clippers for two weeks, and the big man is having a hard time since the death of his grandmother.

Harrell left the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Fla. for a personal matter, we learned on July 17. Harrell has been posting messages on his Instagram account indicating that he was looking after his grandmother, who died.

On Friday, Harrell wrote a personal message on Instagram about the death of his grandmother. His note expressed his love for her and how difficult it was coping with her death.

Montrezl Harrell shared this on his IG story. He left the team on July 17 for an excused family emergency. pic.twitter.com/XW81mXHdi7 — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) August 1, 2020

“I don’t know when I will stop crying prolly (sic) never every day I wake up I’m talk to you every day till (sic) I see you again,” he wrote.

“I don’t know how to feel right now I feel lost empty you are my queen, my best friend, my light in all darkness. I never had you leaving my side.

“I don’t know how I’m do it but I got to find some way but losing you today isn’t going to make any day I wake up easy.”

The 26-year-old big man is obviously going through a hard time. He has missed two games so far and would likely miss more even upon returning to the bubble due to the quarantine rules.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers is being patient with Harrell, understanding the situation.

“You can’t play if you’re not right mentally and because of the emotional part of it…His grandmother is very tight with him so all I told him is I love him and take your time.”

Harrell is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.