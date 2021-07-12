Monty Williams complains about foul calls after Game 3 loss

Monty Williams complained about the foul call disparity in Game 3 on Sunday night after his Phoenix Suns lost 120-100 to the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Bucks attempted 26 free throws in the game compared to 16 for Williams’ Suns. The difference is something Williams mentioned in his postgame press conference.

Suns coach Monty Williams: “I’m not going to get into publicly complaining about fouls … but we had 16 free throws tonight. One guy [on the Bucks] had 17” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 12, 2021

The guy on Milwaukee who had 17 attempts was Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis has been struggling with his free throw shooting in the postseason, which is why it’s a sound strategic move to put him at the line. But at home, where he isn’t being heckled, Antetokounmpo made 13 of his 17 attempts (76.5 percent).

Maybe Williams should tell his team to focus less on sending Giannis to the free throw line if he wants the foul calls to be more even.