Monty Williams could make nine figures with Pistons

The Detroit Pistons apparently made the godfather offer of all godfather offers to Monty Williams.

News broke late Wednesday night that the Pistons are hiring the ex-Phoenix Suns coach Williams as their next head coach. Williams is reportedly getting six years and $72 million from Detroit.

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the numbers may get even more ridiculous than that. Charania says Williams’ Pistons deal could reach eight years and $100 million based on team options and incentives.

Six years and $72 million already marks the biggest coaching contract in NBA history. But nine figures is truly titanic. Mind you, Detroit franchise player Cade Cunningham will “only” make $11.1 million next season while Williams makes at least $12 million. Meanwhile, the Pistons only have a TOTAL of $97.5 million in player salaries on their books for next season. Williams might make more than that over the life of his Detroit deal (though it is possible some of the incentives that could take it up to $100 million are based around unlikely criteria such as winning the NBA title).

The 51-year-old Williams, a former Coach of the Year who led the Suns to the Finals in 2021, has his work cut out for him. The Pistons were by far the worst team in the league this season at 17-65 and are basically starting from scratch with a multitude of young former lottery selections. But Williams will certainly be getting paid handsomely for his efforts to say the least.