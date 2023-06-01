Pistons make monster coaching hire

The Detroit Pistons have made a major coaching move.

The Pistons have reached a deal with Monty Williams to make him their new head coach. The contract is for $72 million over six years, according to Shams Charania. That breaks down to $12 million per season, which is as much as several good players make.

This will be Williams’ third job as a head coach. He coached the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons from 2010-2015. Then he coached the Phoenix Suns the last four seasons before being fired by the team’s new regime after a disappointing playoff exit this year.

Williams has a .522 winning percentage during his coaching career and was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2022. His teams have made the playoffs in five of his nine seasons as a coach, with one NBA Finals appearance.

The 51-year-old Williams will have his work cut out for him in Detroit. The Pistons have only had one winning season since 2009. They haven’t won a playoff series since 2008.

Detroit has several young players to develop like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III.