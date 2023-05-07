Moses Moody appeared to pull dirty move on Anthony Davis

Golden State Warriors swing man Moses Moody committed what many felt was a dirty play during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Moody fell to the floor late in the first half after he had a layup blocked (cleanly) by Anthony Davis. As Davis was trying to get back in transition, Moody appeared to grab the big man by the leg and trip him.

Moses Moody received a flagrant 1 foul for tripping Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/Axy61dR36W — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 7, 2023

The play was initially ruled a transition take foul. Moody also received a flagrant-1 after it was reviewed.

Golden State was involved with a similar play during their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. Draymond Green was suspended after he stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest (video here), but many Warriors players defended Green since he got his foot grabbed by Sabonis. What Moody did looked very similar.

The Lakers were trailing at the time of the foul but went on to dominate the rest of the way. They won 127-97 and took a 2-1 series lead.