Mychal Thompson thinks Splash Brothers could have another eight years together

Mychal Thompson thinks that the Golden State Warriors’ dynamic backcourt duo could still be terrorizing NBA defenses for a long time to come.

This week on Dell and Sonya Curry’s “Raising Fame” podcast, Thompson discussed his son Klay’s bond with fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry.

Mychal Thompson on Klay’s relationship with Steph: “He wants to go into the Hall of Fame with Steph. That’s how close he feels to him.” pic.twitter.com/xoe5Smo80E — Chris Montano (@gswchris) March 24, 2020

“Klay loves playing with Steph,” said the elder Thompson. “He respects him so much, talks about him all the time, about how hard he works, how dedicated he is to the game and to his family … He loves playing with Steph, he wants to retire as a Warrior in another ten years. He wants to go into the Hall of Fame along with Steph. That’s how close he feels to him and how honored he is to play with him. They’ve really formed a special bond.

“That’s why I told him, ‘Even though you’re probably gonna miss this year, I think you and Steph still have eight years together as long as you guys take care of your body,'” Mychal added.

Curry and Thompson have already been together for nine seasons in Golden State, a stretch that has produced five NBA Finals appearances and three championships. The 2019-20 campaign was marred by injury for both of them, but the Warriors are expected to return to title contention once the Splash Brothers are fully healthy.

Since their games are more reliant on sweet shooting rather than athleticism, Curry and Thompson should indeed be able to have long NBA careers, health permitting. They have already inspired entire generations of young ballers, so who knows how much more they will be able to do in another eight years.