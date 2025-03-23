Jimmy Butler has harsh description of his time with Heat

Jimmy Butler is preparing to return to Miami for the first time as a visiting player since the Heat traded him to the Golden State Warriors, and it does not sound like he expects nostalgia to be one of the emotions he experiences.

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Heat on Tuesday night at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. Following Saturday night’s 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Butler was asked if he is looking forward to playing against his former team. He called the matchup “another game for me” and said the Warriors need to focus on bouncing back.

Butler was then asked if he is curious what kind of reception he will get from fans in Miami.

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) watches the play during the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

“Not really,” he said. “I am a member of the Golden State Warriors. I love (Miami’s) fan base. They showed me a lot of love while I was there, but I’m there to win now. I’m on the opposing team.”

Another reporter tried to get more out of Butler by asking how the six-time All-Star would sum up his time with the Heat. Butler had a very blunt response.

“We was alright. We didn’t win nothing like we were supposed to, so I don’t know,” he said. “We made some cool runs. We had some fun. I think that’s all we did.”

Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in six seasons. His tenure in Miami could not have ended much uglier, however. He was suspended multiple times for conduct detrimental to the team and had a falling out with Pat Riley.

The trade has worked out well for Butler thus far. Golden State has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA and should have no problem making the playoffs. The Heat, on the other hand, have gone 4-17 since the trade.

With Stephen Curry nursing a new injury, the Warriors will have to lean on Butler more heavily. He can downplay it all he wants, but you know he would love to torch the Heat on Tuesday night.