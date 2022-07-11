Myles Turner wants to join 1 big-name team?

Myles Turner is known as a huge fan of “Star Wars,” which is fitting because he may now be looking to switch over to the dark side.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week that the Indiana Pacers big man Turner would “of course” be open to a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Turner, 26, is entering the final year of his contract at $17.5 million. He put up 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest last season and remains one of the league’s best shot-blocking and floor-stretching centers.

The Lakers have been linked to Turner in trade rumors for at least a year now. Since he is on a fairly inexpensive, expiring deal, that means that the Lakers could hypothetically land Turner for a package based around Talen Horton-Tucker (owed $10.3 million next year), Kendrick Nunn (owed $5.3 million), and future draft compensation.

Granted, the Lakers did already power up their center rotation this offeason by signing both Thomas Bryant (24) and Damian Jones (27). That might make this current Turner teammate better trade prey for them instead.