Trae Young responds to reports of tension with Hawks coach

Trae Young is using the bird app to respond to the latest report about him.

The Atlanta Hawks All-Star Young was the subject of an unflattering report over the weekend revealing that he skipped a game after an exchange with Hawks coach Nate McMillan. The incident was said to be part of a greater pattern of tension within the Hawks this season.

Shortly after the report was released, Young posted an interesting response.

“Waking up to public statements about my private life,” Young tweeted along with yawning and laughing emojis.

Waking up to public statements about my private life🥱😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 5, 2022

Young sounds pretty dismissive of the drama here. That may be warranted to an extent since the Hawks are currently a winning basketball team (now fourth in the East at 13-10) as Young enjoys another fine individual season (27.8 points and 9.6 assists per game).

But with Young now 24, in his fifth career NBA season, and serving as the undisputed leader of the Hawks, those kinds of reports are never a good look. Young is even more so under the magnifying glass this time around since he reportedly had problems with the previous Atlanta coach as well.