Nate Robinson reveals difficult health battle

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson is opening up this week about a difficult health issue that he has been facing.

Robinson revealed in a statement on Saturday that he has been battling renal kidney failure for the last four years and is undergoing treatment.

“I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years,” he said, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. “I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause – our health.

“I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it’s time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease,” Robinson continued. “I am grateful for the care and support I’ve received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.”

Now 38 years old, Robinson, was a first-round pick in the 2005 NBA Draft (No. 21 overall) and would go on to play 11 years in the league. Despite his small stature (5-foot-9), he was a three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion and became a fan favorite throughout his eight total NBA stops.

Robinson last played in the NBA in 2015 with the New Orleans Pelicans but has since gone on to play in Israel, Venezuela, and the BIG3 league. The last we heard of Robinson was when he tried his hand in the boxing ring as well.