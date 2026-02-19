NBA set to make anti-tanking rule changes for next season

The tanking strategy has quickly gotten out of hand in the NBA.

On Thursday, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia blasted teams who are tanking, calling them “losers.” Later on in the day, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver informed every team that anti-tanking rule changes will take place in the 2026-27 season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania also noted several actions that the league is considering to try to prevent tanking going forward. Charania even added that Silver was “forceful” with the message in hopes of curbing the tanking issue.

Multiple sources with knowledge of Thursday's GM meeting as well as a late January Competition Committee meeting told ESPN that the following concepts have been discussed to curb tanking:



•First-round picks can be protected only top-4 or top-14+

•Lottery odds freeze at the… https://t.co/Vk2n1cSzde — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2026

Silver had discussed the idea of changes taking place at the most recent NBA All-Star weekend. Silver even didn’t stop short of saying that draft picks could be taken away if the strategy continues.

Before the All-Star break, the NBA fined the Utah Jazz $500,000 and the Indiana Pacers $100,000 for the tanking techniques they were using, so it was a harsh punishment in hopes of making it stop.

Then, the Sacramento Kings announced that both Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis are out for the season due to surgery, and fans also questioned whether the Kings were tanking or not.

Currently, the teams with the three-worst records all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, and it is decided via the NBA Draft Lottery.

But the last few weeks have certainly spiraled out of control, so it’s not a surprise that changes will be coming next season.