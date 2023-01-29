NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game

The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it.

LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here).

The officials agreed with him.

Crew Chief Eric Lewis spoke with Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach after the game and admitted the crew missed the foul call.

“Why was there no foul call there and what did you see there?” Himmelsbach asked Lewis.

“There was contact. At the time, during the game, we did not see a foul. The crew missed the play,” Lewis admitted.

The officials missing that call won’t change the outcome of the game — the Lakers lost in overtime — but at least the refs aren’t disputing matters. It would be much worse if they insulted our intelligence by trying to tell us a foul call wasn’t deserved.

James finished with 41 points in the 125-121 overtime loss.