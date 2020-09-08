NBA admits blown call, says Jimmy Butler should have gotten FTs at end of Game 4

The Miami Heat were on the verge of sweeping the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and might have actually done so if not for a blown call by the officials.

The NBA’s last two-minute officiating report for Sunday’s Game 4 admitted that Heat star Jimmy Butler should have gotten two free throws towards the end of regulation, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Butler lost the ball out of bounds with 24.2 seconds remaining and the Heat leading 107-106. Instant replay showed that Bucks guard George Hill struck Butler on the shoulder. But NBA refs are not allowed to review non-calls. Thus, they had to go off the fact that Butler touched the ball last. Awarded possession, the Bucks would tie the game and eventually win in overtime.

Milwaukee does deserve credit for remaining competitive despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s early exit with an ankle sprain. But the Heat obviously did not want to give the Bucks any hope of somehow getting back into the series.

Poor officiating also marred an earlier game in this series. Hopefully, Tuesday’s Game 5 will be free of any more such mistakes.