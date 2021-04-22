 Skip to main content
NBA admits mistake on foul call that helped give Clippers win

April 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

CJ McCollum foul call Paul George

The NBA admitted on Wednesday that their officials made an error with a foul call in the final seconds of Tuesday’s Los Angeles Clippers-Portland Trail Blazers game.

Portland was leading 112-111 with under 10 seconds left, but the Clippers had the ball. Paul George drove to the basket o try and take the lead. CJ McCollum was defending him and got called for a foul that put George at the line. You can see the video of the play.

George went to the line and made both of his free throws to put the Clippers up 113-112, which was the final score. McCollum had a chance to win the game but missed his final shot attempt.

Even though that call went the Clippers’ way, Clippers coach Ty Lue said they had issues with the officiating all night.

The officials might have thought McCollum reached in and swatted at George, which led to the foul call.

Some fans thought the call might have been a makeup for the officials missing this one while George was shooting:

.

