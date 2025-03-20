NBA reportedly planning to bring back popular TV show

The NBA is ready to give the people what they want amid its impending return to NBC next season.

Jessica Golden and Alex Sherman of CNBC reported on Wednesday that the NBA is preparing to bring back the popular old TV show “NBA Inside Stuff.” The report notes that the league filed for two trademark applications earlier this week for “NBA Inside Stuff” (after the NBA’s previous trademarks for the name lapsed due to the passage of time).

NBC is also said to be on board with the plan as they are reportedly considering bring back a “refreshed” version of the show. You can read CNBC’s full report on the situation here.

“NBA Inside Stuff” debuted on NBC in 1990 and quickly became an iconic highlight-based program. Ahmad Rashad was the show’s most well-known host, holding the reins from its inception all the way up until 2006.

When NBC lost the rights to the NBA in 2002, “NBA Inside Stuff” went over to the new rights holder ABC, who went on to air the show until 2006. NBATV then resurrected “NBA Inside Stuff” from 2012-16 with Grant Hill and Kristin Ledlow serving as the new hosts in place of Rashad.

But with the NBA finally set to return to NBC for the 2025-26 season and beyond (for the first time in over two decades), “NBA Inside Stuff” will apparently be returning along with it. We had heard in recent months that another fan-favorite relic of the original “NBA on NBC” era could be joining the party as well.