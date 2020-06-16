NBA bubble could have special access to Disney movies before the public

Those within the NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. may be restricted in their ability to travel outside of the campus, but they will not have a shortage of entertainment options.

The NBA plans to have numerous amenities available for players. They will also have movies, video games, ping pong, pool and lawn games. Comedians, musical acts, and DJs could also be invited to perform.

And here’s one extra perk that has been reported: Keith Smith says Disney will make movies available for players and their families, possibly including films that have not been released to the public yet, such as Marvel’s “Black Widow.”

Per Walt Disney World Sources: Disney will make movies available for players and their families (once they join). This is likely to include movies that have not been released to the general public, including Marvel's Black Widow. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 16, 2020

Now that’s not a bad perk.

Disney and the NBA appear to be working together to try making the best of the situation. And the situation that has been described about the bubble seems like it would be appealing to many people.