NBA center goes viral for incredible Taylor Swift Halloween costume

Taylor Swift Mania has now made its way to the NBA as well.

Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan became a trending topic online Tuesday for his exceptional Halloween costume. Jordan dressed up as the music superstar Swift as he boarded the plane for Wednesday’s game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets shared some snapshots of Jordan’s costume, complete with a video of the former All-NBA center dancing to Swift’s hit “Bad Blood.”

Cherry lips, crystal skies 💄 pic.twitter.com/qahkLMcUlq — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023

Jordan’s attention to detail with that costume was really impressive. He had on a Kansas City Chiefs jacket (as Swift is said to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce), a pair of cowboy boots (as an apparent nod to Swift’s country music roots), and, of course, an unassailable blonde wig to really bring the entire outfit together.

Unfortunately, Jordan may still have to settle for second place when it comes to the best sports-themed Halloween costumes we’ve seen this year. But at least he found another use for the wig he wore in that State Farm ad back in 2016.