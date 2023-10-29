Couple wins Halloween with best baseball costume ever

A couple won Halloween this year with the greatest baseball-themed costume ever.

A woman who goes by “Alex” on X shared a photo to the website Saturday that shows her with a man in a baseball uniform. Alex is wearing a white leotard with some knee-high white boots, bird wings, and a bird feather sash. There was some red splattered over the feathers.

The man next to her, her boyfriend Reece Green, is wearing white baseball pants, black socks, a black belt and black undershirt, with an old school purple Arizona Diamondbacks jersey and hat. Green is holding a ball in his left hand and glove in his right, has long hair and a mustache. His white baseball pants have some red stains on them.

Though it’s not as obvious at first glance, Alex thankfully shared a photo that provided context to explain their costume. The two were dressed as Randy Johnson and the bird that he hit with a pitch in spring training.

That is an epic. And I repeat, epic, Halloween costume.

Johnson used to be sensitive about the infamous incident, which happened during a 2001 spring training game and resulted in the bird dying. But now he has finally embraced it.

Green is a comedian and apparently had the idea for the costume. He is a former baseball player and showed the video to Alex, telling her they should do that for Halloween.

“shout out to my comedian ex-baseball player bf who showed me the video and said simply said “halloween”,” Alex wrote in a post on X to explain how the costume came to be.

Congratulations to the two, because they delivered one epic costume. It will probably be much more appreciated online though than in-person.

