NBA attempts to clear up clock questions on Jimmy Butler foul

The NBA is trying to put the controversy to rest surrounding the amount of time put back on the clock after Jimmy Butler was fouled in the final seconds of Saturday’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The officiating drew scrutiny after referees put a full three seconds back on the clock when Butler was fouled by Al Horford in the dying moments of Game 6. That decision loomed large, as it turned out to be just enough time for Boston’s Derrick White to covert a putback layup at the other end to keep the Celtics’ season alive.

Replays seemed to show that Horford did not make meaningful contact with Butler until after the three-second mark, leading some to argue that the Celtics got a generous amount of time after Butler made all three of his free throws. The league’s internal audit, however, said the decision to put three seconds on the clock was the correct one.

UPDATE: NBA’s internal audit says in their view the Horford foul occurred at 3.0 secs AND it was a shooting foul. pic.twitter.com/tbbMcXnvqo — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) May 28, 2023

Ultimately, the league’s Last 2 Minutes report indicated that the only missed calls actually went against Boston. The NBA said Miami’s Caleb Martin committed a lane violation on a Jaylen Brown free throw with 1:01 left, and that Jayson Tatum was fouled by Gabe Vincent with 33 seconds left. Both went uncalled.

2-min report says Horford's foul on Butler occurred at 3.0 AND he was attempting 3-pointer although it appeared he wasn't in shooting motion at 3.0. Report says Vincent fouled Tatum on jumper with 33.5 left & Martin committed a lane violation on Brown FT at 1:01. #Celtics #Heat — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 28, 2023

The clarification is unlikely to silence anyone who thinks the Celtics got a huge break on the clock correction. Whatever the case, the league is not backing away from its conclusion publicly or privately.