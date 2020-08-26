 Skip to main content
Two NBA coaches rip Pacers for Nate McMillan firing

August 26, 2020
by Grey Papke

Two big-name NBA coaches were not impressed with the Indiana Pacers’ decision to fire Nate McMillan on Wednesday.

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens avoided direct criticism of the Pacers for the decision. He did, however, suggest that McMillan had done as good a job as could have been expected.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was less diplomatic. Spoelstra criticized the Pacers for signing McMillan to an extension earlier this month and called the firing “ridiculous.”

Coaches are generally going to stick up for each other. Still, this is a pretty scathing assessment of the Pacers from two high-profile names.

McMillan’s firing may not come as a surprise to some within the NBA. The Pacers cited his 3-16 playoff record with the team to make clear why they wanted to move on.

