Report: NBA working to incorporate dunk contest into All-Star Game

While the NBA will not stage its usual All-Star Weekend festivities, the league is trying very hard to make sure one institution does not go uninterrupted this year.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is planning to incorporate the slam dunk competition into halftime of the March 7 All-Star Game. A three-point shootout and skills competition are also expected to be worked into the evening in some form. An announcement is expected as soon as this week once the league and the NBPA reach an agreement on the necessary protocols.

It’s not clear what form the dunk contest will take. It would likely be abbreviated somewhat from the typical format if it’s happening at halftime of the game. It’s also not clear who would take part.

This is the latest sign that the NBA is proceeding with the All-Star festivities despite criticism from some of the league’s top players. Depending on how widespread that sentiment is, it could be a challenge to get players to come to Atlanta for the dunk contest.