Surprising foreign city in play to land NBA expansion team

A surprising foreign city could be a possibility to land an NBA franchise.

NBA reporter Marc Spears shared some comments from league commissioner Adam Silver on Saturday. Silver said that when the NBA’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires (after the 2023-2024 season), the league could consider expansion.

Apparently Mexico City is putting itself in the running to land an expansion team.

Silver says its "certainly possible" when asked about having an NBA All-Star Game in Mexico City possibly "over time" but not in the near future. Silver adds that Mexico City is capable of hosting on NBA All-Star Game weekend. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 17, 2022

Silver also said it’s possible for Mexico City to one day host an NBA All-Star Weekend, though that isn’t imminent.

We know the NBA wants to put a team back in Seattle, and Las Vegas is another possible home. Going to Mexico would be interesting and give the league teams in three countries.

A lot about the NBA’s potential future in Mexico depends on how things go with the G League team there; the Mexico City Capitanes are in their second season.

The travel to and from Mexico City is probably the biggest hurdle, but it seems like that’s a potential direction the league wants to go eventually.