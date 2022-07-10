NBA fan favorite could make comeback with Kings?

One of basketball’s great cult heroes of the last decade may be getting new life with the Sacramento Kings.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on Saturday that ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova is working out for the Kings in Las Vegas. Dellavedova hopes to make a return to the NBA, McMenamin adds.

Still only 31, Dellavedova rose to fame in Cleveland for his defense (most notably the job that he did checking Steph Curry in the 2015 Finals) and his helter-skelter hustle. Dellavedova, who also won a title with the Cavaliers in 2016, had Mike Brown as his first coach in the NBA. Brown is now the head coach of the Kings.

The Australia native Dellavedova last played in the 2020-21 season, putting up 2.8 points and 4.5 assists per game for Cleveland (his second stint with them after a brief tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks). He was experiencing some problematic health issues around that time but now seems to be well enough to take another swing at the NBA.