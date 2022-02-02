NBA fans feeling underwhelmed about this year’s Dunk Contest field

This year’s Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend could not feel further from the Michael Jordan vs. Dominique Wilkins battles of old.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green will headline the 2022 Dunk Contest. Green is expected to be joined by Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks, Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic, and Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors.

It is not exactly a star-studded field with Green, a rookie on the worst team in the West, Anthony, a sophomore on the worst team in the East, and two players who are averaging less than 8 points per game this year in Toppin and Toscano-Anderson.

The fan reaction to the reported lineup was lukewarm at absolute best.

Will the dunk contest ever have real stars again — Tom (@TM411327) February 1, 2022

Worst dunk contest in nba history — The Wiser Won (@thewiserwon) February 1, 2022

Unless Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon are in it: pic.twitter.com/W9AFMF16Bs — Coach Huntley (@_JHunt10) February 1, 2022

Last year’s Dunk Contest champion, Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers, is not even competing this year. Meanwhile, Toppin competed last year and made the final round. But there were only three participants, and Toppin received a 48 and a 46 on his two officially-scored dunks.

Granted, it is hard to have a stacked Dunk Contest lineup when so many star players are turning down the event these days. But some of that has been the NBA’s own doing, as they alienated at least one top star from participating.

