 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 12, 2021

NBA Finals ratings are way up from last season

July 12, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Adam Silver

Despite having two small-market teams facing off in this year’s Finals, the NBA is enjoying a significant ratings boost from last season.

The league announced this week that the average number of viewers for Game 2 of the 2021 Finals was 9.38 million, which is a 41 percent increase over Game 2 of the 2020 Finals. The average through two games is 8.97 million viewers, which is also up 26 percent from 2020.

Last year’s Finals featured two of the most successful franchises of the 21st century in the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, and the Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler. But it was an anomaly in that it took place in the Orlando, Fla. bubble near the height of the pandemic. This year’s Finals are between two less-heralded teams in the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. But from Chris Paul to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star power certainly is not lacking either.

It is worth nothing however that the 2021 Finals are still way down in ratings from the Finals in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Regardless, the Bucks won Sunday’s Game 3 to make the series competitive again, which should help keep viewers tuned in. The NBA has experienced excellent television ratings throughout these playoffs as well.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus