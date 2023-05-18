Trae Young takes swipe at Chris Broussard over bad take

Trae Young is taking part this week in a sacred basketball tradition — roasting Chris Broussard.

The FS1 host Broussard went viral for a bad take about top prospect Victor Wembanyama. Broussard said that the 19-year-old Wembanyama would be a “disappointment” if he ended up having a career like an Anthony Davis, a Kevin Durant, or a Hakeem Olajuwon. Instead, Broussard is expecting that Wembanyama will be in the tier of players such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal.

.@Chris_Broussard: If Wemby is AD, KD or Hakeem, that's a disappointment. I expect him to be one of the best players ever — to have a career like LeBron, Jordan, Duncan, Shaq or Kareem.@getnickwright: Then the expectations are too high. The Spurs should go after the title now. pic.twitter.com/ARKUozIkOu — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 17, 2023

Broussard’s outlandish take drew a strong reaction on Twitter from the Atlanta Hawks star Young. Using the famous Nick Young meme, Atlanta’s Young indicated that Broussard was hilariously and bafflingly wrong there.

The take from Broussard reeked of extreme reactionism to the current hype surrounding Wembanyama. While Wembanyama indeed has some absurd expectations to live up to, very few will complain if he ends up as Olajuwon (a two-time champ, MVP winner, and Defensive Player of the Year), Durant (another two-time champ and MVP winner who has won four scoring titles), or Davis (an eight-time All-Star and NBA champion himself). Olajuwon and Durant are arguably two of the 15 greatest players in the NBA history, and Davis isn’t extremely far off himself (having made the NBA 75 team with many more years left to go in his career).

When it comes to the Hawks All-Star Young, it’s clear he is not a fan of FS1’s programming. Last year, Young clowned one of Broussard’s co-hosts as well.