NBA investigating allegations of Josh Giddey having relationship with minor

The NBA is investigating allegations that Josh Giddey was having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Allegations circulated online this week that Giddey was having a sexual relationship with a high school girl. The allegations include photos and videos of Giddey with a girl who is alleged to be a high school student in Southern California.

In one of the videos that circulated, Giddey appears to be recording a video message for the girl’s brother. In the video, Giddey says they will come watch him play. Another photo shows Giddey hugging the girl.

Another video shows Giddey with the girl, saying “where at the f—ing club. Me and my girl. About to head back to mine,” he says.

Another photo shows Giddey and the girl standing in front of a doorway. Giddey is standing behind the girl and not wearing a shirt. The photo is captioned “just f—ed Josh Giddey.”

The girl’s Instagram and TikTok pages have gone private.

Some allegations have said she is a junior in high school. An online print of her high school’s football program shows that the girl won “sophomore princess” at her high school a year ago, seemingly confirming the allegation.

High school juniors are typically 16 or 17 years old.

The social media posts regarding the allegations trended via X late on Wednesday and Thursday. The NBA said Friday they were investigating the allegations.

Giddey is 21 and was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder No. 6 overall in 2021. The Australia native is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this year in his third NBA season.